LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Will Smith is being sued by a musician who toured with him, with the performer alleging sexual harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

US entertainment magazine People reported that professional violinist Brian King Joseph filed a complaint on December 30 in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, naming Will Smith, 57, and Treyball Studios Management, Inc. as defendants.

According to the filing, Joseph alleges that Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr Joseph for further sexual exploitation” after inviting him to join Smith’s global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024.

The complaint describes what it calls a “traumatic series of events” that allegedly took place during the tour in March 2025.

Joseph claims that while staying at a Las Vegas hotel, he discovered signs that someone had entered his room despite there being no evidence of forced entry.

Items he allegedly found included “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” him.

Joseph also alleges there was a handwritten note left behind that read, “Brian, I’ll be back... just us,” accompanied by a drawn heart and signed, “Stone F.” The filing claims this constituted evidence “of a sexual threat of violence.”

According to the complaint, Joseph says he “feared that an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts” with him.

After reporting the situation to hotel staff, a local non-emergency police line and Smith’s management team, the complaint alleges that a member of the tour management later “shamed” him and informed him that his services were no longer required.

Another violinist was allegedly hired to fill his role on the tour.

The lawsuit states that the incident caused Joseph “severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm, and other damages,” including “PTSD and other mental illness as a result of the termination.”

Joseph previously competed on America’s Got Talent season 13 in 2018, where he finished as a top-three finalist.

In December 2024, he shared an Instagram video of himself performing onstage, noting in the caption that it was his first night touring with Smith.

People reported that it has reached out to a representative for Smith for comment.

The new lawsuit follows another recent legal matter involving Smith’s family.

On December 1, former associate Bilaal Salaam, also known as Brother Bilaal, filed a US$3 million (RM12 million) lawsuit against Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, alleging she verbally threatened him.