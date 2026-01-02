KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the Madani Government will remain committed to ensuring that harmony in diversity continues to be the core of the nation’s progress, while also strengthening the economy for the wellbeing of the people.

He said the government will move forward with full confidence alongside the people as they welcome new hopes this year.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends the New Year 2026 celebration and Visit Malaysia 2026 Countdown Festival at Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, joined by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing. — Bernama pic

“This is the Madani Government’s commitment to Malaysia. Happy New Year!” he said in a Facebook post uploaded last night.

In the same post, Anwar uploaded a one-minute and 47-second video showing him celebrating the New Year with Malaysians Tuesday night, which also served as the initial catalyst for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY 2026) campaign.

The VMY 2026 campaign officially kicked off with the Visit Malaysia 2026 Countdown Festival, a large-scale New Year’s Eve celebration held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur last night.

Performers from Istana Budaya enliven the New Year 2026 and Visit Malaysia 2026 Countdown Festival at Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama pic

The countdown festival, attended by Anwar, marks the beginning of efforts to drive early momentum for the country’s tourism sector toward a target of 43 million visitor arrivals, in line with aspirations to make Malaysia a top destination for global travellers. — Bernama