JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 2 — A 47-year-old man was nearly murdered by his wife and her lover in an alleged plot linked to his insurance payout here late last month.

The woman and her boyfriend are believed to have planned to suffocate her husband with a pillow while he was asleep at the family home in Taman Ehsan Jaya here.

Seri Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said investigations showed the 38-year-old woman had secretly allowed her boyfriend into the house while her husband was sleeping at about 9pm on December 22.

“The 42-year-old male suspect, who is the woman’s boyfriend, then restrained the victim’s legs, while his wife attempted to smother his face with a pillow.

“Despite struggling to breathe, the victim managed to break free, while the male suspect fled the scene in panic.

“The victim then alerted police on the attempt on his life by his wife and her boyfriend,” said Mohd Sohaimi in a statement late last night.

Based on the victim’s report, the Seri Alam police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) arrested both suspects the following day.

Mohd Sohaimi said investigations revealed that about a week before the incident, the woman had enquired about her husband’s savings and insurance policies.

He said investigators have completed the investigation papers and referred the case to the state public prosecutor’s office.

“Investigators have been instructed to charge both suspects under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, where they could face up to 20 years in prison upon conviction,” he said.

The couple is expected to be charged at the Sessions Court here today.