KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — After making a name as the inaugural champion of the 2025 reality programme Raise The Star Malaysia (RTSM), Didie Shazry has now stepped into a new phase of his artistic career with his debut album titled Demi Sebuah Rindu.

The debut album not only introduces Didie — whose real name is ED Shazry Aman — as a singer and composer, but also serves as a medium to convey more personal stories, touching on mental health issues and the loss of loved ones.

Produced with the support of MyCreative Venture, the album highlights the true story of lyricist and album producer Julie Ezwin, which is interpreted by Didie in the form of musical works as the main theme of the album.

For the Kota Kinabalu, Sabah-born artiste, the album also marks an important step in standing on the strength of his own work, without relying on the popularity gained from the reality competition.

According to Didie, 24, he chose not to explain in detail the true meaning behind each song, so that listeners are free to interpret them based on their own experiences

“Everyone has the right to imagine. Some relate a song to their partner, others to their parents or anyone else. I don’t want to spoil the listeners’ imagination.

“For example, if a song is about love, people may already feel like crying because they relate it to their own experiences — but once they find out the real story behind it, the feeling is suddenly cut off. I don’t want that to happen,” he told Bernama after the recent launch of the album.

Although open to multiple interpretations, Didie admits that the entire debut album revolves around mental health issues and the story of a mother who has lost her child — though it is delivered in a symbolic and subtle manner.

Demi Sebuah Rindu features nine songs, including Pendam, Demi Sebuah Rindu, Cocoon, Yakini Janji and Open Up. Two official music videos have already been released, while four more songs are expected to follow after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Didie said that Pendam is the song closest to his heart, as it carries the heaviest emotions throughout the making of the album.

The Bachelor of Music Education student at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim, Perak also explained that the song selection was made from nearly 20 lyrics received, with emphasis on ensuring emotional continuity from the beginning to the end of the album.

“From the first song to the last, the emotions are connected. That’s what I was looking for,” he said.

In other developments, Didie shared that he will be joining a concert tour in Indonesia alongside several well-known artistes from the country, including Kunto Aji and Fajar Noor.

“I’m nervous, but very excited. The concert tour will take place around January and February, and I hope it will be a platform to expand my career into Indonesia,” he said. — Bernama