PEKAN, Jan 1 — An object suspected to be debris from outer space was discovered along the coastline of Kampung Tanjung, Nenasi, here last Tuesday.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the object was found by local residents at about 5 pm before the matter was reported to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“Initial investigations found that the debris is believed to have fallen from outer space into the sea and was later washed ashore by currents to the coastal area in Nenasi,” he said in a statement today.

He said the object, measuring 4.26 by 3.64 metres, was tested and examined by officers from the Malaysian Atomic Energy Department yesterday and was found to be free of any radiation.

For safety purposes, the object was moved to the Nenasi Police Station for temporary storage before further investigations are carried out by the relevant ministries.

Nenasi police officers inspect a suspected piece of space debris found along the Nenasi coast in Pekan, Pahang on December 30, 2025. — Bernama pic

Checks by Bernama at the police station found that police lines had been placed around the object, and the debris, believed to weigh several hundred kilogrammes, was covered in barnacles, with some of its surfaces peeled off and damaged. — Bernama