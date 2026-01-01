GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — A consultant lost RM690,500 to an online investment scam in November, Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said.

The victim, a woman aged 71, lodged a police report on December 29 about being scammed after she contacted the woman suspect via Whatsapp after seeing an ad about an investment scheme offering high returns on TikTok in mid-November, he added.

“She was added to a Whatsapp group named QNTCX Invest and was promised 100 per cent profits in a short period based on the amount invested. The victim was attracted by the investment and was asked to download a ‘QNTCX’ app to register and invest.

“The victim made 20 cash deposit transactions to four different company bank accounts from November 10 to December 23, 2005 totalling RM690,500,” he said in a statement today.

The victim realised she had been scammed when she did not receive the returns promised but was asked to make additional payments for the purpose of withdrawal, he said, adding that investigations were ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama