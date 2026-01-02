BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Jan 2 — The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) detained three men from Johor who were travelling in a motorcycle convoy after they tested positive for ganja upon their return from Thailand yesterday.

Kedah AADK director Khairul Anwar Ahmad said the 23-year-olds were detained at about 3 pm during an operation in conjunction with the New Year 2026 at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here.

He said the men had travelled in a convoy from Johor to Koh Samui on Dec 28, but had to rush home after the father of one of them passed away.

“They made a brief stop in Hat Yai, where they are believed to have taken the prohibited substance,” he told reporters here today.

He said that in the operation, which began at 6 am, 15 cars and 25 motorcycles were inspected, while 30 individuals were subjected to urine screening and 13 of them, aged between 18 and 39, tested positive for drugs.

Khairul Anwar said the agency also detained a teenager who had just completed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination after tests found him positive for MDMA (ecstasy) following his return from Danok.

He added that all those detained were held under Section 3(1)(a) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. — Bernama