KUANTAN, Jan 2 — A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened in the Raub district early this morning to accommodate victims affected by flooding following Sungai Ulu Atok overflowing its banks.

The Raub District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) Secretariat said that as of 10.22 am, a total of 68 victims from 15 families had been evacuated to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Atok, which has been operating since 6 am.

“All affected victims have been moved to the nearby PPS,” it said in a statement today.

It said the flooding occurred due to the overflow of Sungai Ulu Atok following continuous heavy rain in the area since yesterday.

“The victims involved are residents who have been affected by floods for the first time in the 2025/2026 monsoon season,” it said. — Bernama