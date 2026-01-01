KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — States across Malaysia today launched their Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign with special welcoming events at key entry points, including airports, ferry terminals and immigration complexes, to strengthen the country’s position as a leading international tourism destination.

In PAHANG, arrivals at Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan were welcomed by State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man, accompanied by cultural performances and Pahang weaving demonstrations.

Leong said the state is targeting 15 million domestic and international visitors this year, with projected tourism revenue exceeding RM13 billion.

In TERENGGANU, 394 passengers arriving on flights from Kuala Lumpur were greeted at Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus with gamelan music, cultural dances and appearances by VM2026 mascots Wira and Manja.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the state government will work closely with the Federal Government to ensure the success of the campaign.

Meanwhile, NEGERI SEMBILAN launched its VM2026 welcoming programme in conjunction with Visit Negeri Sembilan 2026.

Tourists arrive at the Port Dickson Passenger Jetty in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 January 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

State Tourism, Culture and Arts Action Committee chairman Nicole Tan said the initiative aims to promote Port Dickson as a key tourism destination.

Activities were held at the Seremban–Port Dickson toll plaza, Port Dickson Passenger Jetty and Terminal One Seremban, in collaboration with the Port Dickson Municipal Council and Tourism Malaysia.

In MELAKA, 160 tourists from Dumai, Indonesia, arriving via ferry at the Melaka–Dumai International Ferry Terminal, were given a special welcome led by Tourism Malaysia Administration Division director Amirul Ariffin Md Nasir.

Tourists from abroad take the opportunity to pose for photos with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) mascots Wira and Manja at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Kuching January 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

In SARAWAK, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah welcomed visitors at Kuching International Airport.

Arrivals were greeted by hosts in traditional Sarawak attire, along with Wira and Manja. Celebrations were also held at five land entry points and four airports across the state.

In SABAH, Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin officiated the state-level welcoming ceremony, marking the start of intensified tourism promotion efforts as the state targets four million tourist arrivals this year.

Two tourists pose for a photo with Manja, the mascot of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, at a ceremony to welcome the arrival of the earliest visitors in conjunction with the official launch of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) at Sandakan Airport January 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

He highlighted Sabah’s Unesco-recognised sites, including Mount Kinabalu and the Crocker Range, as main attractions, as well as newly recognised areas such as Sukau.

Meanwhile, PERLIS is also targeting four million tourist arrivals this year, up from 3.5 million last year.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said 12 major programmes will be implemented under Visit Perlis 2026 to support the VM2026 campaign.

In PERAK, three main locations have been identified as key tourist entry points under the ViM2026 campaign, namely the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh, the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) railway station in Ipoh, and the Bukit Berapit ICQS complex in Pengkalan Hulu.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said Perak is offering more than 100 attractive tourism products, highlighting its natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage and diverse gastronomy, to both domestic and international visitors.

“We are also intensifying promotional efforts across various platforms and working closely with tourism agencies, local authorities and industry players to ensure a comfortable and high-quality tourism experience,” he said, while expressing hope that the campaign would not only boost tourist arrivals to the state, but also stimulate the local economy and strengthen Perak’s position as one of Malaysia’s leading tourism destinations. — Bernama