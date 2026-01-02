BETONG, Jan 2 —Two individuals died while nine others were injured in a road accident that occurred on Jalan Lubok Antu here yesterday afternoon.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre spokesperson said an emergency call regarding the incident was received at 3.30pm.

A team from the Betong fire station was then dispatched to the scene.

“The fire and rescue team arrived at the location at 4.06pm and found that the accident involved two vehicles with several victims,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Several victims were successfully extricated by members of the public before the arrival of firefighters.

“However, the fire and rescue team had to carry out an extrication operation to rescue an adult woman, who was still trapped in the rear seat of a vehicle.

“Personnel from the Ministry of Health (MoH) at the scene confirmed that two victims died at the scene,” said the spokesperson.

MoH personnel attended to the nine injured victims, while the Bomba Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) unit assisted with transporting one victim to hospital.

Also assisting at the scene were police and Malaysian Civil Defence Force personnel. — The Borneo Post