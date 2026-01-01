JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 1 — A RM900-million investment by Jiangsu Longda Superalloy Co Ltd, through its subsidiary Singda Superalloy (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Johor, is expected to create over 200 high-skilled jobs in engineering and advanced technology.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the Shanghai-based company is a high-technology firm that plays a vital role in the global supply chain for aerospace, energy and heavy engineering.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah. Together with the Johor delegation, I visited Jiangsu Longda Superalloy Co Ltd on Dec 17. More significantly, this investment is also supported by a strategic collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), including training opportunities, talent development, and the provision of at least 50 graduate job opportunities with training exposure in Malaysia and China.

“May this effort benefit the people, open up future prospects for the younger generation and drive Johor forward in line with the Johor Maju 2030 aspirations,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that the initiative aims to ensure Johoreans become key contributors in future industries, not just participants in the workforce.

Onn Hafiz said discussions were also held to form an industrial supply chain cluster with strategic ecosystem partners.

“This initiative is expected to generate broader economic spillover effects for local companies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and service providers in Johor, while enhancing the state’s position as a competitive high-technology industrial hub.

“I am confident that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for quality investments, job creation, upskilling of local talent, and long-term economic growth for Bangsa Johor,” he said. — Bernama