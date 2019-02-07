Brie Larson as ‘Captain Marvel’ emblazoned on side of a plane (VIDEO)

The Alaska Airlines Captain Marvel-themed plane. — Picture courtesy of Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE, Feb 7 — If you see Captain Marvel flying through the clouds, you’re not imagining things. Actress Brie Larson, who brings the female version of Captain Marvel to the big screen, has been emblazoned on the side of an Alaska Airlines plane ahead of film’s theatrical release next month.

The Captain Marvel-themed plane destined for Orange County, California, debuted at Sea-Tac International Airport in Seattle on Tuesday.

The 737-800 begins flying through Alaska’s domestic route network this week. In the film, Captain Marvel is a former US fighter pilot who gains superhuman powers.

The plane has a cruising speed of 832 kph.

The film opens in theatres March 8, International Women’s Day. — Relaxnews