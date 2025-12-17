Dedicated to Empowering Local Startups and Fostering Hong Kong’s I&T Ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision", SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), announced the launch of the third chapter of its Startup Programme. SUNeVision is strengthening its efforts to empower startups by providing robust digital infrastructure and collaborating with leading technology partners to create a broader platform for emerging innovators. This initiative underscores the company's steadfast commitment to advancing Hong Kong's innovation and technology landscape.The SUNeVision Startup Programme aims to offer technological resources and mentorship support to help startups grow and scale at every stage of development, while unlocking the potential of AI and enhancing their market edge. The new cohort is now accepting applications from high-calibre startups specialising in key sectors, including, and other emerging technologies.and will support 10 candidates in each cohort.Shortlisted companies will receive SUNeVision Credits valued at up to HK$160,000, redeemable for support services offered by SUNeVision and the programme partners. The initiative equips startups with a solid digital foundation to deploy and scale AI‑driven applications within SUNeVision's hyperscale data centre facilities. Participants will also gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of more than 300 technology and business partners, service providers, and key stakeholders. The programme further supports startups in strengthening their presence in the Greater Bay Area and driving expansion across Asia-Pacific region. An array of tailored support, tools, and mentorship will be provided by the programme partners, covering:The Startup Programme has cultivated standout innovators from last year's cohort, including DeepTranslate and Sustainable SmartTech Ventures (SSV), both recognised for their groundbreaking solutions. DeepTranslate, which combines AI translation with human expertise to deliver financial translation, leveraged SUNeVision's low-latency network to achieve near-perfect accuracy and faster turnaround times for its customers. SSV, a specialist in intelligent building management technology, deployed its AI applications at SUNeVision' data centre, enhancing its AI models to produce high-capacity rendering. This advancement has enabled SSV to attract new enterprise customers across the construction sector.said, "We are delighted to launch the Startup Programme for its third edition, driven by our mission to nurture high-potential and homegrown startups. We aim to create an all-encompassing platform that empowers visionary innovators to thrive, providing the advanced infrastructure and supportive ecosystem they need to transform bold ideas into real-world impact. We remain committed to accelerating innovation and injecting vitality into Hong Kong's technology ecosystem."To learn more about SUNeVision Startup Programme, please visit our website Hashtag: #SUNeVision

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.



