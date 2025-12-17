GUA MUSANG, Dec 17 — A total of 278 heads of households (KIR), involving 1,093 Orang Asli from five villages in the district, have been affected by floods that have struck the area since last Sunday.

Kelantan and Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) director Mohd Faedyzal Mohamed said the affected villages are Kampung Pasir Linggi, Kampung Machang, Kampung Kuala Koh, Kampung Aring 5 and Kampung Bering Lama, comprising residents from the Temiar, Bateq and Mendriq tribes.

He said that Kampung Aring 5 recorded the highest number of affected residents, with 83 KIR involving 343 people, followed by Kampung Kuala Koh with 58 KIR (221 residents), Kampung Machang with 55 KIR (187 residents), Kampung Pasir Linggi with 51 KIR (206 residents) and Kampung Bering Lama with 31 KIR involving 136 residents.

“In total, five villages have been affected by the floods, and the situation is being closely monitored by Jakoa to ensure the safety of residents,” he told reporters at Kampung Pasir Linggi, Pos Lebir, here today.

Mohd Faedyzal also advised the community to remain vigilant, given the current situation, and to comply with instructions from the authorities, as well as to immediately contact Jakoa in the event of an emergency during the disaster period.

Meanwhile, Kampung Orang Asli Pos Lebir Village Development and Security Committee chairman Jamlus Musa said that about 20 pupils have had to use boats to cross flooded areas to reach their school, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Linggi, since last Sunday.

According to him, the main road to the village began to be flooded on December 14, with water levels reaching chest height, although the situation has improved with water levels receding since yesterday.

“Throughout the flood period, residents relied on a boat and two bamboo rafts to move around and carry out their daily activities,” he said.

Last Monday, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage issued a flood warning for five districts in Kelantan until this Friday, following forecasts of continuous heavy rain that could cause river levels to rise above the danger level.

The districts involved are Gua Musang, Jeli, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas, covering low-lying areas within a five-kilometre radius of Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok basins. — Bernama