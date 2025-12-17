SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 17 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing a pistol without a valid permit.

Kor Wei Ye, 37, made the plea after the charge was read out in Mandarin before Judge Nabisha Ibrahim.

He was charged with possessing a silver Sigarms pistol without a valid permit at a house in Bandar Laguna Merbok near here, at 9am last December 7.

The charge, under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, provides a prison sentence of up to 14 years and not less than six strokes of the cane if convicted.

Kor was not allowed bail, and the court set January 21 next year for mention and submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Muhammad Fitri Wan Azizan.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrate’s Court, Kor pleaded not guilty to five other charges, including unlawful possession of 10 bullets, three cases of criminal intimidation against three individuals, and drug possession.

He was accused of committing all the offences at the same house in Bandar Laguna Merbok near here, and at the same time and date.

Magistrate Muhammad Syaiful Akmal Mohamad Razi set January 21 for mention of all the cases, except the drug possession case, which is set for mention on April 21 for the submission of the chemical report.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Adlin Sufiya Kamaruzzaman, while Kor was represented by lawyer Chong Choon Yuen for all the cases, including for unlawful possession of firearms. — Bernama