AA AVIATION SDN BHD AGENSI PEKERJAAN KAWA GLOBAL SDN BHD AL HIJRA HEALTHCARE SDN BHD AMD SOLUTIONS SDN BHD ARVIA SOLUTIONS AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD BINA SKK SDN BHD BLACK GOLD SECURITY SDN BHD BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD CASA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SDN BHD CEE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD CRILIGHT MARKETING (M) SDN BHD CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD CTRM TESTING LABORATORY SDN BHD DAYASAKTI TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD DREAMAZE SDN BHD EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD EF STORE SDN BHD EG TECH SYSTEM SDN BHD ELITE MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD EVOPOINT SDN BHD FLEX SEAL & PUMP ENGINEERING SDN BHD FLEXI FLEX HYDRAULICS SDN BHD GREEN EXCEL ENGINEERING AND CONSULTANCY SDN BHD HAI SUAR HUAT PILING SDN BHD HEAP WAH BARAKAH SDN BHD IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD IX REALTY SDN BHD J20 ADVANCE SDN BHD JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD KIMAL AWNING & IRON WORKS SDN BHD KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD KPRJ E&C SDN BHD LES' COPAQUE PRODUCTION SDN BHD LOGIX EXPRESS SDN BHD MABUCO SDN BHD MALGAZ INDUSTRIES SDN BHD MARCH INTERIOR STUDIO SDN BHD MATTECH MANUFACTURING SDN BHD MEOFCO SDN BHD MK HARAMAIN TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD MK PORRIDGE SDN BHD MTC CAFE AND RESTAURANT NEW KC TRADING SDN BHD NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD OG MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD QUANTUM COMPUTING SDN BHD RADDISH TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD RAY TECH (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD SALAM MEDICAL CENTRE SDN BHD SARAMOLY (M) SDN BHD SATRIA TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD SAUDAGAAR ASIA SDN BHD SIN THYE & COMPANY (PRO SAFETY) SIS INTEGRATED SDN BHD SK GLOBE BUSINESS CAPITAL SDN BHD SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD SKY POWER SDN BHD SOFTWELL SDN BHD SOLAR VOLTECH SDN BHD SOLARLINK ENERGY SDN BHD SOON LEE STEEL SDN BHD SPEEDBRICK SDN BHD SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD SUPER EDUCATIONAL ALLIANCE SDN BHD SUSTEN SDN BHD TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD THONG WORLD SDN BHD TONG SHENG ENGINEERING SDN BHD TRUZ HOME SDN BHD UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD V CRITICAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD VIRTUAL ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD YPS TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD ZABSI INDUSTRIAL VENTILATION SDN BHD

MR. DONAHUE CHONG - BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD

MR. EDWARD CHYE WEI YANG - EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD

MR. KALVIN CHUA - EVOPOINT SDN BHD

YBHG. DATO' RAVINTHRAN S/O BALAH - INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD

MR. BENJAMIN GUNG SIE KAI - JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD

MR. CHIN KAH SHING - NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD

MR. YEE HONG HO - RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD

MR. DESMOND GOH - SKY POWER SDN BHD

MR. SIEW YOUNG MING - SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD

IR. BAVANANTHAN A/L SELVAMANY - TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD

SME100 SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS 2025

EDCA ENERGY - EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD

JardinPèau - SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD

SAI COND - SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD

IDMS TECHNOLOGIES - IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

UbinGO VACATIONS - UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD



SME100 WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025

MS. YUNLU LEE - AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD

MS. NURUL AIN BINTI MOHAMAD KHDRI - ARVIA SOLUTIONS

MS. FLORENCE GOH SIEW BOEY - CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

MS. DOREEN DING - INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD

MRS. SURIA HANI BINTI AFFANDI CHEW - MERAQUE SERVICES SDN BHD

MS. ELLEN LIM - SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD

TS. KOK SHIN LIN - SUSTEN SDN BHD

MS. MICHELLE YEONG - THONG WORLD SDN BHD

BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD

IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD

JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD

KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD

NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The SME100 Awards has become one of the most trusted and influential platforms for high growth Malaysian enterprises, recognised for its rigorous evaluation standards and its role in identifying the country's most promising businesses. Over the years, the programme has evolved into more than an award. It has become a springboard for SMEs seeking credibility, visibility and a supportive ecosystem in an increasingly volatile business landscape.That landscape has grown more challenging than ever. Malaysian SMEs are operating in a climate defined by rising costs, talent shortages, complex regulatory requirements and tightening cash flow. Inflation continues to push operational expenses upward, while difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled talent have slowed growth for many. These pressures have created a harsh reality. Companies that lack adaptability risk losing market share, while those that act decisively are discovering opportunities in places previously overlooked.Despite these obstacles, the SME sector has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rebound. Recent data shows that SME GDP grew by 11.6 percent, surpassing the national average and signalling that transformation, not stability, is driving growth. Many businesses have embraced digital tools, streamlined operations and explored new revenue pathways. The divide between surviving and thriving is becoming clearer, and it is defined by mindset, capability and speed.In this environment, the SME100 Awards serves as a crucial platform for SMEs to strengthen their position. The programme provides a structured pathway for benchmarking performance, accessing regional networks and gaining recognition that matters to customers, partners and investors. By combining quantitative financial indicators with qualitative assessments and a full interview process, SME100 identifies companies that are not only resilient, but ready for the next phase of growth. For winners, the programme offers visibility, connection to a strong ASEAN SME community and access to continuous learning and collaboration opportunities.Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA, underscored the importance of this support. He said, "Malaysian SMEs are confronting some of the toughest market realities in decades. Yet the most progressive among them are proving that adversity can be a turning point. The SME100 Awards highlight these companies not simply for their achievements, but for the mindset they represent. They show the entire SME sector what is possible when we combine innovation, discipline and the willingness to change."The SME100 programme is further strengthened by the involvement of key industry partners. CTOS serves as the official credit reporting partner, Baker Tilly Malaysia as the official auditor and CGC Digital as the gold sponsor. Together, they enhance the transparency, credibility and relevance of the awards while reinforcing the broader ecosystem that supports SME growth.For more information about the SME100 Awards 2025 Malaysia and the complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia Hashtag: #SME100Awards

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s largest association of SMEs, with over 5,500 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. Audience Analytics also owns a number of exhibition brands and has the proprietary software-as-a-service - Total Engagement Assessment Model.