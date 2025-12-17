KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on members of the Cabinet to continue working with discipline to ensure the swift implementation of policies under the Madani government.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said he expects all ministers to serve with humility and integrity, and to engage with the people without delay or excuses.

“This is a Cabinet that continues the will of the people, bearing a great trust that demands immediate action, bold decisions and the ability to translate the aspirations and conscience of all levels of society into policies that work and are felt, not merely rhetoric,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The prime minister also shared several photos of the Madani Cabinet meeting held after the presentation of appointment letters, as well as the oath-taking of office, allegiance and secrecy by Federal ministers and deputy ministers at Istana Negara today.

This marked the first meeting of the Madani government’s new Cabinet line-up following the reshuffle announced yesterday.

Yesterday, Anwar announced a Cabinet reshuffle involving 28 ministers and deputy ministers, which included portfolio changes and new appointments as part of a restructuring effort to strengthen administrative efficiency and ensure more effective implementation of government policies.

Apart from changes to existing ministerial portfolios, the reshuffle also involves six deputy ministers and one new face appointed as a full minister.

The first Cabinet reshuffle under the Anwar-led Madani government was implemented in December 2023.

A total of seven ministers, including two newly appointed ones, took the oath of office before His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara here today. — Bernama