KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2025 - As a global pioneer in home comfort technology, AUPU is set to showcase its latest advancements at ARCHIDEX 2025—the 24th International Architecture, Interior Design & Building Exhibition. Scheduled from July 21–24, 2025, at Kuala Lumpur's Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), this premier event attracts industry elites worldwide, serving as the perfect platform for AUPU to unveil its revolutionary home comfort solutions.The AUPU Beauty Fan & Heater emerges as a multi-functional standout, integrating heating, lighting, ventilation, drying, and beauty-focused infrared therapy. Powered by low-range infrared technology, it delivers warmth while boosting blood circulation and skin rejuvenationTailored for humid environments, the AUPU Cloth Dryer reimagines laundry care. This ceiling-mounted system features remote-controlled lifting, UV sterilization, and warm-air drying—saving space while ensuring rapid, hygienic drying even in moisture-heavy conditions.Cooking comfort takes center stage with the AUPU Central Kitchen Air Conditioner. Exclusively designed for kitchen use, it offers targeted airflow and intelligent temperature control to counteract cooking-induced heat and humidity, transforming kitchens into cool, pleasant spaces that enhance the joy of meal preparation.Beyond their impressive functionality, AUPU products integrate cutting-edge technologies to ensure optimal performance and user experience. Standout features include:AI-Powered Constant Temperature Heating: Intelligently adjusts heat output based on real-time indoor temperature fluctuations, maintaining stable comfort while avoiding abrupt temperature changes and optimizing energy efficiency.Human-Sensing Ventilation: Equipped with high-precision motion sensors, the system activates automatically upon detecting human activity, adjusting ventilation intensity based on occupancy duration and pollutant levels. It switches to energy-saving mode when spaces are unoccupied, balancing air quality and energy use.Smart Sterilization & Deodorization: Utilizes UV-C and negative ion technology to automatically initiate sterilization upon detecting human presence, targeting bacteria, viruses, and odor-causing molecules—ideal for high-moisture areas like bathrooms and kitchens.Motion-Activated Lighting: Detects movement to automatically turn lights on/off, enhancing convenience while reducing unnecessary energy waste for a more sustainable lifestyle.ARCHIDEX 2025 presents a key opportunity for AUPU to demonstrate its commitment to redefining indoor living. Industry professionals, architects, designers, and homeowners attending the exhibition are invited to visit AUPU's booth and discover how these innovations are transforming everyday living—one comfortable space at a time.Hashtag: #AUPU

