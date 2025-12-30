KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert level for continuous rainfall in several areas of Sarawak, effective from tomorrow until January 1, 2026.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia advised that the affected areas are expected to include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

The public is advised to obtain the latest weather information through the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca mobile application, MetMalaysia’s official social media channels, or by contacting the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for further inquiries. — Bernama