Watch, Win and Celebrate with Shopee’s CNY Livestream Marathon
At the heart of the CNY Sale is Shopee’s 12-hour CNY Livestream Marathon, starting 1 January 2026. From 12PM daily, Shopee Live Game Shows on @shopeemamak spotlight CNY Must-Haves in real-time, unlocking stackable livestream-only 50% Off vouchers and up to 88 million Shopee Coins giveaway. Special episodes featuring the CNY Sale Shopee Masters, 3P, guide shoppers on what to buy for CNY, turning each livestream into a one-stop moment to shop, save, and earn rewards.
The celebration continues at 8PM with dedicated CNY Master Shows, where experts and popular creators help shoppers get CNY-ready with festive inspirations and practical guides:
- Fengshui Monday with Feng Shui masters Wei Xuan daiC and Daniel Siew
- Gadget Tuesday with content creator Robin Lim and KhaiSin Low
- Huat Huat Home Wednesday featuring Elecher Lee
- Festive Flavours Thursday spotlighting Hungry Sam and Luwis Tan
- #GRWS Style Friday with Moncherilive, mochihwahwa and miss_carmenn
Shoppers can explore the full line-up of CNY Sale superstar livestreamers at https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-live-superstars.
Beyond shopping, Shopee partners with iQIYI to stream exclusive weekend movie marathons at 8PM, featuring Chinese classics like IP Man, Blade of Fury and more, perfect for family-time this reunion season.
Huat Bigger with RM8 Knockout Deals and Free Shipping
Beyond shopping live on Shopee, shoppers can look out for huat-worthy RM8 Knockout and RM88 Knockout Deals from popular brands such as Nintendo, Kinohimitsu, and Gintell, dropping on 1 January 2026 during the CNY Opening Sale.
Throughout the festive period, Shopee will also mark key shopping moments to give shoppers more opportunities to enjoy the best CNY savings:
- 1 January: CNY Opening Sale
- 15 January: Mid-Month Madness
- 25 January: Payday Sale
- 2 February: Double Double Sale
- 15 February: CNY Last Push Sale
To make every checkout even sweeter, shoppers can enjoy upsized Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend vouchers, released daily throughout the sale.
Get Ahead of the Crowd with Shopee VIP This CNY Sale
For shoppers who want more from every deal, Shopee VIP delivers bigger rewards and earlier access throughout the CNY Sale. On top of ongoing CNY deals and vouchers, Shopee VIP members enjoy exclusive daily 25% off vouchers and upsized discounts on peak sale days, helping them stretch their savings even further.
Better still, Shopee VIP members skip the wait. With 16-hour early access from 12AM on key sale days, Shopee VIP members can shop selected Limited-Time Deals before other shoppers, enjoying better prices, better availability, and less competition.
This CNY Sale, shoppers can upgrade to Shopee VIP free for one month at https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-vip and start enjoying bigger savings and early access before everyone else.
From CNY Master Shows to Shopee VIP-first access and exclusive deals, Shopee’s CNY Sale gives Malaysians more reasons to shop, celebrate and save this Chinese New Year. Discover more and check out with extra huat at https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale
Hashtag: #Ecommerce #CNY2026 #ShopeeMY #CNYSale
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Shopee
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.