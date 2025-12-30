Shop the Shopee CNY Sale from now till 18 February

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2025 - Shopee ushers in Chinese New Year with its, featuringand bigger festive savings through theand. From now until, shoppers can start the year strong with double the savings and double theAt the heart of the CNY Sale is Shopee’s, starting. Fromonspotlightin real-time, unlocking stackableand up togiveaway. Special episodes featuring the, guide shoppers on what to buy for CNY, turning each livestream into a one-stop moment to shop, save, and earn rewards.The celebration continues at 8PM with dedicated, where experts and popular creators help shoppers get CNY-ready with festive inspirations and practical guides:Shoppers can explore the full line-up of CNY Sale superstar livestreamers at https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-live-superstars Beyond shopping, Shopee partners withto stream exclusive weekend movie marathons at, featuring Chinese classics likeand more, perfect for family-time this reunion season.Beyond shopping live on Shopee, shoppers can look out forworthyfrom popular brands such as, and, dropping onduring the CNY Opening Sale.Throughout the festive period, Shopee will also mark key shopping moments to give shoppers more opportunities to enjoy the best CNY savings:To make every checkout even sweeter, shoppers can enjoy upsizedvouchers, released daily throughout the sale.For shoppers who want more from every deal,delivers bigger rewards and earlier access throughout the CNY Sale. On top of ongoing CNY deals and vouchers, Shopee VIP members enjoyand upsized discounts on peak sale days, helping them stretch their savings even further.Better still, Shopee VIP members skip the wait. Withon key sale days, Shopee VIP members can shop selectedbefore other shoppers, enjoying better prices, better availability, and less competition.This CNY Sale, shoppers can upgrade toat https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-vip and start enjoying bigger savings and early access before everyone else.From CNY Master Shows to Shopee VIP-first access and exclusive deals, Shopee’s CNY Sale gives Malaysians more reasons to shop, celebrate and save this Chinese New Year. Discover more and check out with extraat https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale Hashtag: #Ecommerce #CNY2026 #ShopeeMY #CNYSale

