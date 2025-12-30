KOTA TINGGI, Dec 30 — A pensioner lost RM750,000 after being defrauded by an individual who impersonated a police officer by stating that the victim’s name was involved in money laundering activities.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the 60-year-old victim was initially contacted by the suspect in September and was then ordered via WhatsApp to hand over copies of his two ATM cards, supposedly to clear his name from the charges in the case.

“The senior citizen was also promised that the money would be returned after the investigation was completed, but the victim later realised that he had been defrauded when the money withdrawn from his account was not returned,” he said in a statement.

The victim then lodged a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said the public can obtain information on the latest modus operandi of commercial crimes by following the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID)’s official social media page and if they are victims of fraud, contact the National Financial Crimes Prevention Centre (NSRC) at 997 immediately. — Bernama