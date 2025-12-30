Experts: Vinhomes Green Paradise Is One of the World’s Rarest Branded Real Estate Assets

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2025 - According to leading experts, when ESG++ urban developments account for less than 1% of global supply, every project that meets the standard becomes a true collectible asset. Vinhomes Green Paradise in Can Gio, Vietnam is emerging one step ahead in a period of strong market consolidation, opening a 25-30% appreciation range for investors who want to ride the green transformation wave.Speaking at the seminar "Advancing to the Sea with ESG++ Mega-Cities: A Strategy for Sustainable Investment," Dr. Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics and World Economy, emphasized that for investors, a "branded real estate asset" must meet four criteria: An unmatched location, elevated development standards, limited supply, and a compelling story recognized by global markets.Sang shared.He highlighted the integrated ecosystem of the Vinhomes Green Paradise urban development, where affluent residents can enjoy a full spectrum of experiences within one cohesive environment, from work, leisure, wellness, and recreation to business trips and retirement living. When every component reaches a premium standard, the project's merits speak for themselves.In Southeast Asia, he noted, it is exceptionally difficult to find a coastal megacity of comparable scale that not only aligns with ESG++ benchmarks but is also connected to high-speed infrastructure and backed by a powerhouse metropolis like Ho Chi Minh City.he said.Supporting this viewpoint, Associate Professor Dr. Architect Hoang Manh Nguyen, Chairman of the Institute for Green Urban Science & Technology, highlighted Can Gio's unparalleled ecological advantage, "backed by forest, facing the sea", a combination almost impossible to replicate globally and one that carries immense economic value.He further underscored the "expensive" and "highly complex" nature of ESG++ coastal reclamation cities. Vinhomes Green Paradise being recognized by New7Wonders as the first official participant for the "7 Wonders of Future Cities" title is, in his view, strong evidence that it represents a new global benchmark in urban innovation.he stated.From a legal and institutional perspective, Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Quang Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the University Council and Head of the Faculty of Economic Law at Hanoi Law University, noted that the distinction of "branded real estate" lies in clear legal frameworks, stable planning, and professional operations, attributes that can withstand the test of time and policy shifts. These are precisely the strengths of Vinhomes Green Paradise, further reinforced by the credibility of the Vingroup brand.Discussing the issue in greater depth, Associate Professor Dr. Hoang Manh Nguyen asserted that urban livability is the key determinant of real estate value. Locations with cleaner air, lower noise levels, better mobility, richer landscapes, and more refined amenities will always command higher prices and more sustainable appreciation. ESG++ urban models elevate quality of life to a new tier, not only "green" in terms of vegetation and water bodies but green in energy, operations, and lifestyle.he noted.Vinhomes Green Paradise has been described as a "precious gem", a unique asset on the global real estate map.Aligning with this view, Dr. Le Xuan Sang added that globally, capital is shifting clearly toward asset classes that deliver growth, sustainability, and climate resilience. Beyond ESG++, the added layers of regeneration and climate adaptation make qualifying assets exceedingly rare.The demand for ESG++ coastal cities will grow strongly, while supply will remain extremely limited, representing less than 1% of global inventory over the next 10-20 years. This scarcity ensures enduring value and makes speculative fears, such as panic buying or price collapse, highly unlikely.he explained.Nguyen Quang Tuyen said.He added that in OECD countries, urban areas meeting ESG standards are often the focus of state investment in core infrastructure, public services, and high-quality social amenities, creating a robust value foundation. Once this foundation stabilizes, real estate values in these areas tend to rise steadily, often outpacing comparable non-ESG locations.Multiple international reports show that ESG cities typically achieve 25-30% appreciation, sometimes at a rate 1.5-2 times faster than neighboring districts. Consequently, securing a position in Vinhomes Green Paradise at this stage offers investors a primary-market advantage, akin to sourcing raw value directly from the origin before it reaches the broader retail market.Hashtag: #Vinhomes

