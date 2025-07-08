(L to R): Alpha International Expandable Front Lid 4-Wheeled Carry-On, Brief Pack in Poster Print, Alpha Bravo Search Backpack in Electric Blue, Arrivé Hannover Slim Brief in Black

(L to R): Voyageur Just In Case® Tote in Electric Blue Spray Paint, Celina Backpack in Mink, Olas Small Shoulder Bag in Oat and Agent Medium Tote in Sienna

(L to R): 19 Degree Lite International 4-Wheeled Carry-On in Wine and Pavement, 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On in Black/Red and 19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 -TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, sets the stage for Fall 2025 with exciting new arrivals inspired by the city that never sleeps: New York. This season's collections celebrate the brand's 50-year legacy of innovation and enduring performance. Fall 2025 celebrates the movers, makers and creative spirits that drive the heartbeat of the concrete jungle with creations as multifaceted and resilient as the city itself.Fall 2025 features prints that pay homage to iconic wild postings scattered throughout the city streets. Select pieces fromandcollections are imagined infeaturing a torn poster graphic that alludes to the history underpinning all the innovations to come., known for high-performance "go-anywhere" silhouettes, finds a fresh feel with new core colorway:, an elevated alternative to classic black. Fall 2025 includes seasonal huesand, inspired by the metropolis's architecture, as well as new commuter-ready styles—andThis season, men's styles receive an exciting refresh as the premium, automotive-inspiredcollection introduces details like Carbon Fiber accents and quiet, magnetic zipper garages. The relaunch spotlights the, refined with modern accents and considered upgrades that elevate function and finish in this most sophisticated silhouette. Crafted with the same precision and polish,is the sleek, minimalist complement for streamlined business travel. Under Fall 2025, thecollection is diversified with styles like. Harrison also ushers in, a gradient technique that gives its whole-grain leather a distinctive, textured appearance.Inspired by bold graffiti art, TUMI's bestsellingstyles feature a dripped spray paint design. The signature tote also comes in three new diverse sizes. Folding completely flat,is perfect in every traveler's lineup. This season also introduces colorways across core Voyageur styles—including—with Mink, TUMI Red and Wine offering elevated versatility for life on the move.Designed with sophistication in mind, brand newandcollections expand TUMI's offering for the modern woman.embraces minimalism with clean lines and soft structure in essential silhouettes like the Small and Medium Shoulder Bag., crafted in lightweight leather and finished with refined hardware, offers a seamless blend of fashion and function, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully considered.The iconiccollection returns with seasonal colorways inspired by the atmospheric elegance of autumn in the city's parks.introduces rich, grounded tones of Wine and Pavement—echoing the foliage, stone paths and park surroundings. Moonrock appears in, extending the palette's quiet sophistication across the broader collection.New tocomes an unexpectedly opulent. This luxurious set has everything needed to craft the perfect drink, including exclusive TUMI Cocktail recipe cards. Exquisitely packaged in a premium aluminum case featuring iconic 19 Degree contours, this bar set is the perfect lifestyle piece for TUMI enthusiasts.Rounding out TUMI's 50th anniversary are select travel, lifestyle pieces and accessories featuring the signature TUMI Red Pantone deployed as an accent color and an all-over treatment.Fall 2025 collections are available at TUMI stores worldwide and on TUMI.com . Stay tuned for exclusive content featuring Fall 2025 on @TUMITravel social channels.Hashtag: #TUMI

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.



TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2025 Tumi, Inc.