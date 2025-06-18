Bee Choo Origin Celebrates 25th Anniversary with CEO Succession and Mascot Reveal

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2025 - Home-grown herbal hair care brand Bee Choo Origin commemorated its 25th anniversary with a glittering annual dinner held at Goodwood Park Hotel. Themed Shimmer & Shine: A Silver Jubilee Celebration, the evening was marked by heartfelt tributes, prestigious awards, and three significant milestones—a CEO succession ceremony, the official debut of the brand’s first-ever mascots, and the launch of a new product.One of the most emotional and memorable moments of the 25th anniversary celebration was the CEO succession ceremony, a heartfelt passing of the torch from one generation to the next. Founder and outgoing CEO, Mdm Cheah Bee Chew, officially entrusted the future of Bee Choo Origin to her daughter, Estee Lim Xue Ting, who now assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer.Estee’s journey with the brand is a testament to perseverance and purpose. A qualified optometrist by training, Estee initially pursued a career in the primary eye care sector before deciding to join her mother in managing the growing herbal hair care business. In 2024, she further deepened her expertise by becoming a certified trichologist, earning her accreditation from the International Association of Trichologists.Over the past nine years, Estee has played an instrumental role in driving the evolution of Bee Choo Origin, spearheading digital transformation, introducing innovative product lines, refreshing the brand identity, and expanding its presence both online and across international markets.In a deeply moving speech, Mdm Cheah shared, “At 65, I’ve come to realise that the greatest legacy is not in leaving behind an empire, but in raising a successor who surpasses you.” Her words captured the spirit of the evening, one filled with pride, gratitude, and hope for the future. The ceremonial handover included a symbolic gold key, brought on stage by the company’s newly introduced mascot, Manny, a figure inspired by the Ginseng herb, known for strength and resilience.Estee’s appointment as CEO at the 25th anniversary dinner marks a significant milestone in the company’s 25-year journey. It reflects the brand’s confidence in her vision and commitment to continuous growth while remaining grounded in its founding values of integrity, care, and natural wellness. With Estee at the helm, Bee Choo Origin is poised to usher in a new chapter, one that blends tradition with innovation and heritage with forward-thinking leadership.In line with the celebratory theme of innovation and growth, Bee Choo Origin also unveiled a new addition to its product lineup during the gala dinner—The Finest Dead Sea Mud Scalp Mask. This in-store treatment combines the mineral-rich properties of Dead Sea mud with the Bee Choo Essence, the brand’s signature blend of herbal actives, to offer deep-cleansing and revitalising benefits.Slated to launch later this year exclusively as a professional in-store treatment, the scalp mask is designed to work synergistically with Bee Choo Essence to enhance scalp detoxification, encourage healthy circulation, and help maintain overall scalp balance. Developed as a natural, chemical-free solution, it reflects the brand’s continued focus on providing a holistic and elevated treatment experience for customers.“This new scalp mask reflects our dedication to continuous innovation while staying true to our herbal roots,” Estee shared. “By combining the therapeutic properties of Dead Sea mud with our trusted Bee Choo Essence, we’re offering a treatment that is not only indulgent but deeply effective.”To further commemorate its 25th anniversary, Bee Choo Origin unveiled its delightful new mascot series, each representing a key ingredient used in its signature herbal hair treatments. The mascots — Manny (Ginseng), Ling Zy (Ling Zhi), Hei (He Shou Wu), and Dango (Dang Gui) — bring warmth, character, and a playful spirit to the brand.“These mascots are more than just adorable figures,” Estee shared. “They symbolise who we are, natural, full of life, and deeply rooted in heritage. This new direction helps us stay relatable and build stronger emotional bonds with our customers.” The mascots will feature prominently in marketing campaigns, social media, merchandise, and educational materials.As Bee Choo Origin celebrates its 25th anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to holistic, herbal-based hair solutions while looking boldly ahead. With Estee as the CEO and the mascot family as its new brand ambassadors, the company is poised to soar to new heights.Hashtag: #BeeChooOrigin

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bee Choo Origin

Founded with a mission to restore scalp health naturally, Bee Choo Origin has grown into Asia Pacific’s leading herbal hair and scalp care brand. With humble beginnings rooted in a commitment to safe, effective, and natural treatments, the brand now operates an estimated 180 outlets across around 10 territories in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes 7 directly owned stores and 14 distributor-managed outlets in Singapore, around 40 in Malaysia, and the remainder through a network of distributors in key regional markets. Specialising in the treatment of hair loss, dandruff, oily or itchy scalp treatments, and other common hair concerns, Bee Choo Origin is consistently recognised as one of the top natural hair loss treatment salons in the region. Combining traditional wisdom with modern care, Bee Choo Origin continues to serve individuals seeking a holistic, chemical-free solution to hair and scalp issues, offering visible results, authentic care, and peace of mind with every visit.