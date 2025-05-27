Investment aims to deepen brand–creator partnerships and boost performance-driven marketing for brands and sellers in Southeast Asia

New features include new affiliate channel, custom storefronts, and performance dashboards

Affiliates can unlock higher commissions and gain strategic support ahead of mega campaigns such as 6.6 and 11.11 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -



Empowering creators through a new and improved LazAffiliate Programme

The enhanced LazAffiliate Programme introduces an industry-leading incentive structure and a new suite of advanced features tailored to empower affiliates – from established influencers and creators to emerging micro-influencers and everyday shoppers – to maximise monetisation on their platforms and amplify their impact.



The key enhancements and new features include:

Affiliate Channel Upgrade: The refreshed affiliate channel features a more user-friendly interface which makes product selection experience more seamless and efficient.



High-Commission Product Curation: A dedicated list of top-converting, high-commission products allow affiliates to prioritise what sells best.



Performance Dashboard: A new dashboard offers insights into traffic metrics and link performance, including conversion rates, unique visitors, and commissions, to enable smarter content strategies for higher earnings.

Custom Storefronts: Affiliates can now personalise their digital storefronts to feature recommended products, for streamlined follower discovery and purchasing.

Campaign Rewards Accelerators: During major online shopping festivals like 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12, affiliates will have access to special bonuses, higher commissions, and gamified challenges to boost seasonal earnings.

Driving cost-effective growth for brands and sellers

To increase earnings for affiliates, Lazada is partnering with top brands and sellers to deliver performance-driven and cost-efficient marketing strategies. These partnerships will see Lazada co-investing through:

Lazada-funded store vouchers: In addition to affiliate rewards to incentivise consumer purchases.



Multi-tier creator ecosystem: A cultivated network of influencers, content creators, and key opinion consumers (KOCs) to amplify product visibility and improve product discovery.



The result is a performance-based framework where brands and sellers invest only for actual conversions – transforming creator collaborations into measurable, sustainable, and scalable revenue channels.



What’s next: 6.6 Mega Sale and beyond

This upcoming 6.6.’s campaign rewards accelerator will include up to 36% commission for affiliates who promote brand partners via store vouchers. Over 80 fashion and beauty brands have partnered with Lazada to co-fund affiliate rewards and incentives. In addition, a total of US$100,000 in rewards will be issued to top-performing regional affiliates. Going forward, top affiliates can enjoy extra bonuses and rewards based on their performance during sale campaigns.



“Lazada is committed to enabling influencers and content creators across Southeast Asia to unlock new income streams and scale their impact,” said Jared Chan, Head of Regional Affiliate, Lazada Group. “With this investment, we aim to cultivate a vibrant affiliate ecosystem that not only supports entrepreneurial growth but also builds more authentic, localised connections between brands and consumers.”



Over 20 affiliate partners from Malaysia attended the Lazada Affiliates Southeast Asia Awards 2025, where they were recognised for their exceptional efforts in driving sales conversions for the marketplace. Top performers were awarded cash prizes and trophies, receiving accolades such as "Affiliate of the Year 2024".



Representing Involve Asia, which received the Affiliate of the Year 2024 award, Natasya Ramlies – Vice President of Commercial said: "We're proud to be recognised as one of the top-performing affiliates in Malaysia. It has been an incredible journey since we started, and we're thrilled to have been part of the Lazada Affiliate ecosystem for over a decade. While the space continues to grow more competitive, we've been able to scale and diversify our portfolio thanks to the dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we've built with the affiliates in our network. Receiving the Affiliate of the Year 2024 award is a truly meaningful milestone that reflects the effort and collaboration of our affiliates and team members across the board.”







To learn more or join the LazAffiliate community, click

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

