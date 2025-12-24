Japan’s MONJI+—A WebOps Enablement Platform Inspired by Voices from 77 Countries—Launches Its English EditionOSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - ALAKI Inc. has officially released the English edition of MONJI+, a WebOps Enablement Platform evolved from the 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β. Adopted across 77 countries and regions, MONJI β streamlined website feedback workflows for agencies, enterprises, and creative teams globally. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, ALAKI now expands MONJI+ to enhance website operations across the ASEAN region.
About MONJI+MONJI+ unifies feedback, workflow, and analytics into a single platform, connecting website creation, maintenance, and continuous improvement.
By reducing fragmented communication and redundant work, it helps teams improve productivity and achieve measurable operational results.
▶️ Learn More About MONJI+
Global Origin and VisionAt Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, leaders from government and industry across multiple countries identified shared challenges, including inefficient web operations and a shortage of digital talent.
These insights were reinforced at SWITCH 2025 in Singapore through discussions with ASEAN innovators on productivity and AI-driven innovation.
In response, ALAKI developed the English edition of MONJI+, aiming to enable "Agentic WebOps"—a human-in-the-loop approach where AI supports decision-making while teams retain creativity and control.
Key Features
- Workflow Efficiency: Centralized feedback and task tracking to prevent oversight and silos.
- Error Reduction: AI-powered proofreading detects typos automatically to ensure quality.
- Results-Oriented: Integration with analytics tools helps identify key improvement areas instantly.
- Collaboration: A shared real-time workspace unites internal members and external agencies.
- Knowledge Growth: The Wiki feature stores operational insights to reduce long-term training costs.
CEO's Comment"Website operations shouldn't be about chasing scattered messages—it should be about creating results that matter. MONJI+ unifies feedback, workflow, and analytics while AI suggests the next strategic move, helping ASEAN teams reach outcomes faster and more reliably."
— Yuji Yamauchi, Founder & CEO, ALAKI Inc.
Getting StartedMONJI+ is available with a forever-free plan and a 30-Day Free Trial, with no credit card required.
▶️ Start Your Free 30-Day Trial
For Educational InstitutionsTo nurture the next generation of web and IT professionals, a free Academic Edition is also available for universities, vocational schools, and online programs. Students and educators can experience real-world website operations and develop practical digital skills.
▶️ Learn More About the Academic Edition
