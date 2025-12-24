Japan’s MONJI+—A WebOps Enablement Platform Inspired by Voices from 77 Countries—Launches Its English Edition

About MONJI+



Global Origin and Vision



Key Features

Workflow Efficiency: Centralized feedback and task tracking to prevent oversight and silos.

Centralized feedback and task tracking to prevent oversight and silos. Error Reduction: AI-powered proofreading detects typos automatically to ensure quality.

AI-powered proofreading detects typos automatically to ensure quality. Results-Oriented: Integration with analytics tools helps identify key improvement areas instantly.

Integration with analytics tools helps identify key improvement areas instantly. Collaboration: A shared real-time workspace unites internal members and external agencies.

A shared real-time workspace unites internal members and external agencies. Knowledge Growth: The Wiki feature stores operational insights to reduce long-term training costs.

CEO's Comment



Getting Started



For Educational Institutions



OSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - ALAKI Inc. has officially released the English edition of, a WebOps Enablement Platform evolved from the 2018-born feedback tool MONJI β. Adopted across 77 countries and regions, MONJI β streamlined website feedback workflows for agencies, enterprises, and creative teams globally. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, ALAKI now expands MONJI+ to enhance website operations across the ASEAN region.unifies feedback, workflow, and analytics into a single platform, connecting website creation, maintenance, and continuous improvement.By reducing fragmented communication and redundant work, it helps teams improve productivity and achieve measurable operational results.At, leaders from government and industry across multiple countries identified shared challenges, including inefficient web operations and a shortage of digital talent.These insights were reinforced atthrough discussions with ASEAN innovators on productivity and AI-driven innovation.In response, ALAKI developed the English edition of, aiming to enable—a human-in-the-loop approach where AI supports decision-making while teams retain creativity and control."Website operations shouldn't be about chasing scattered messages—it should be about creating results that matter. MONJI+ unifies feedback, workflow, and analytics while AI suggests the next strategic move, helping ASEAN teams reach outcomes faster and more reliably."MONJI+ is available with a forever-free plan and a 30-Day Free Trial, with no credit card required.To nurture the next generation of web and IT professionals, a free Academic Edition is also available for universities, vocational schools, and online programs. Students and educators can experience real-world website operations and develop practical digital skills.Hashtag: #MONJI+

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.