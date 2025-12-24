Step 1 : Activated Savings Account-i pre-requisite



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2025 - As Malaysians gear up for multiple financial commitments in the upcoming weeks and months, especially during the year-end holidays, back-to-school and double festive season, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, Malaysia’s first digital Islamic bank, strengthens its commitment to financial inclusion by offering accessible support through its Personal Financing-i (PF-i).From December 2025 till March 2026, the bustling seasons present convergence of multiple spending needs for many households. Acknowledging that this might raise the need for flexible liquidity, AEON Bank provides a solution to address such budgetary constraints in the form of the PF-i; an inclusive, hassle-free financing facility, easily accessible via its digital banking app.Optimising a Risk-Based Pricing (RBP) framework to determine a competitive and personalised profit rate, AEON Bank ensures that customers can seamlessly apply for PF-i online, as long as they are Malaysian citizens aged 18 to 55, with a minimum monthly gross income of RM2,500 - be it salaried employees or self-employed individuals, freelancers, as well as gig economy workers.Aligned with Shariah banking principles, PF-i offers financing facility from RM1,000 up to RM100,000 with flexible tenure options ranging from 3 to 84 months, allowing for repayments tailored to individual budget needs. The Flat Profit Rate starting from 3.88% p.a. and a nominal Wakalah Fee of RM1 is applicable upon acceptance.The entire process, from the application to fund disbursement are all managed online via the AEON Bank app. This simplifies the process and eliminates the need for physical paperwork or branch visits. To apply for PF-i, customers simply need to follow these steps :Download the AEON Bank app and activate the Savings Account-i, prior to applying for PF-i.Applicants must be Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, earning a minimum monthly gross income of RM2,500 - either as salaried employees, self-employed or gig workers.Select the preferred financing amount ranging from RM1,000 up to RM100,000 and flexible repayment tenure, with options between 3 to 84 months.Upload the latest EPF (KWSP) statement, reflecting the latest consecutive 6-months contributions (for salaried workers) or latest consecutive 6-month bank statement (for self-employed/gig workers).Applications will be processed immediately and upon approval, funds will be disbursed directly into the applicant’s AEON Bank Savings Account-i. Repayments will be automatically deducted via monthly auto-debit.PF-i enables Malaysians to access a Shariah compliant financing facility to ease their needs; be it an emergency financial support, family budget constraint, small renovation, vehicle repair or a much needed financial aid to bridge the temporary cashflow gaps.For comprehensive details on the Personal Financing-i (PF-i), including full terms and conditions, click here to browse the website and scan the QR Code to download the AEON Bank app: https://www.aeonbank.com.my/api/qr-handler Hashtag: #AEONBank #DigitalBanking #IslamicDigitalBank #ShariahCompliant #FinancialInclusion #IslamicFintech #PersonalFinancing

AEON Bank (M) Berhad is the first digital Islamic bank in Malaysia, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services under the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz).



Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible via the AEON Bank app, namely the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pots, DuitNow QR, utility bill payments, personal financial management and budgeting tools with Neko Sensei, and a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants, as well as Neko Missions, Malaysia’s first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme.



On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially launched AEON Bank Biz, anchored by the Current Business Account-i and integrated cash management capabilities, with the initial onboarding of vendors from AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad and suppliers within the broader AEON ecosystem. The targeted approach is designed to create an integrated value chain linking AEON’s retail and financial services networks, supporting strategic growth and greater inclusivity. AEON Bank Biz offers streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for business owners and entrepreneurs. AEON Bank Biz’s products and services will soon be extended to more local businesses and entrepreneurs across Malaysia.



Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group’s financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia and it is. AEON Group is Japan’s largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.



AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognizable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.



Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah DNA, Malaysian roots and Japanese heritage are our distinguishing factors, while the integration with the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards, as the AEON Points can be redeemed into cash value, deposited directly into customers’ AEON Bank Savings Account-i.



AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to provide accessible financial solutions for Malaysians and we aim to empower the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, hence fostering a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards the Islamic banking development in the region and the nation’s digital economy.

