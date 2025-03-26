FBS Supports 250 Children in Indonesia During Ramadan

Meaningful support for children



Nutritious meals, including iftar and suhoor (pre-dawn meals).



Traditional attire, such as prayer gowns (Mukena) for girls and sarongs for boys.



Footwear, ensuring boys and girls have proper shoes.



Hijabs, allowing children to celebrate Eid with dignity and joy.

A heartwarming big iftar celebration

Eid preparations and festive traditions



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Neswire - 26 March 2025 - FBS , a leading global broker, continues its commitment to social responsibility with a $10 000 donation to the Peduli Anak Foundation, ensuring that 250 children under the foundation’s care receive essential meals and festive clothing throughout Ramadan 2025.The FBS donation provides:On March 15, FBS and Peduli Anak hosted a big iftar gathering at the Lombok Center, bringing together children, foster families, and staff for an evening of warmth and community. The children enjoyed a variety of delicious dishes and desserts, many of which were lovingly prepared by kitchen staff and foster mothers. Some of the older children, passionate about cooking, also took part in preparing sweet drinks and treats, adding a special touch to the occasion.As part of the Ramadan initiatives, children will also participate in a special cookie-making event leading up to Eid. Together with their foster mothers, they will bake traditional cookies, embracing the joy of shared traditions and celebrations.— Nurdiana, Director of Peduli Anak Foundation.FBS remains dedicated to making a positive impact, ensuring that Ramadan is a time of warmth, generosity, and meaningful support for children in need.Hashtag: #FBS #Ramadan #CSR #Indonesia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.

