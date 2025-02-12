Global fashion icon Tia Lee Graces the Cover of ELLE Singapore, Reflects on Music, Empowerment, and Fashion

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 - Global fashion and music icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) recently appeared on the cover of, celebrating her journey as an artist, changemaker, and advocate for female empowerment. In the accompanying interview, Tia shared her gratitude for the remarkable 174 million views amassed on YouTube since the release of "Goodbye Princess".Reflecting on her artistic evolution, Tia revealed that her path in the music industry was not predetermined. Initially aspiring to be a model, her passion for music grew when she participated in a singing competition, despite the challenges she faced. Over time, she embraced the creative process and committed herself to honing her skills—taking dance classes daily, practicing vocals, writing lyrics, and even learning English to enhance her artistic expression.Tia describes "Goodbye Princess" as a deeply personal piece that encapsulates her journey of transformation and resilience. "This song represents my past and present while marking a bold step toward the future. Returning to music after a period of silence felt like a fresh start—one where I have a clearer understanding of my goals and the courage to move forward."She further elaborated on the song's message, emphasizing its reflection on societal judgments and female empowerment. "Women often face immense pressure and criticism. But through inner strength and mutual support, we can rise above these limitations. That realization was key to shaping "Goodbye Princess"."Tia's passion for female empowerment extends beyond her music. Her #EmpowerHer initiative aims to create opportunities for women, helping them build their confidence and careers. "I have always hoped to use my platform to encourage women and girls to uplift one another. Whether through #EmpowerHer Movement, I want to continue making a meaningful impact."Beyond music, Tia remains a devoted fashion enthusiast. "Fashion, like music, breaks barriers and connects people across different cultures. It is a powerful tool for self-expression, allowing individuals to showcase their values and personality. I believe that fashion is essential for all genders—it instills confidence and sets trends that shape the world."As she continues to evolve as an artist, Tia hopes to inspire young women to embrace their authenticity, overcome societal limitations, and fearlessly pursue their dreams. "Empowerment starts with believing in yourself. If I can use my journey to inspire even one person to chase their aspirations, then that is truly meaningful."Other than ELLE Magazine, Tia has been featured on covers of many of the world's top fashion magazines in the past year, including Vogue, Marie Claire, Bazaar, Rollercoaster, Flaunt Magazine, ICON, tmrw, and Grazia.Sacai, Bottega Veneta, FENDI, Versace, Gucci, Louise Vuitton, LOEWE.Elle Singapore Digital Cover: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF7M9nLyLQW/?igsh=dWc3cjFldHl3OHlp Elle Singapore Cover Story: https://elle.com.sg/life-culture/tia-lee-digital-cover-february-2025/ Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/ Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/ Hashtag: #TiaLee #ELLESingapore

About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen

Tia Lee (李毓芬), born in Taipei, is a global C-pop singer, fashion icon and film and television actress. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.

