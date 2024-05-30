A New Destination for Aficionados of Fine Cuisine and Ultra-Luxury Living

Advertisement

Advertisement

BANGKOK THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 -has introduced its world-class residential project managed by Ananda Development Public Company Limited ("Ananda Development") at an exclusive concept launch event. The project features an ultra-luxury residential condominium, The Residences 38 and a luxury serviced residence, La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, managed by The Ascott Limited (Ascott). Located in Sukhumvit 38 Alley, residents will experience 'French Art de Vivre' or 'The Art of Living' through gastronomy, art & philosophy, and fashion perfume. Despite its proximity to leading company offices, the location remains luxurious and serene for a perfect living.The Residences 38 is a project invested by Rabbit Holdings and managed by Ananda Development. The Ascott Limited has been appointed to manage La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, the most luxurious serviced residence under The Ascott.Rabbit Holdings and Ananda Development have partnered to create The Residences 38, combining the ultra-luxury brand, with its concept 'A Story Behind Every Door', with Bangkok's cultural ambiance. The project's architecture concept is designed by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel while the interior is designed by PIA Interior Company, integrating Thai and French cultures into the exterior and interior of the building.'La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection' is the first luxury serviced residence under The Crest Collection brand to be established in Thailand.Held at the French Ambassador's residence, The Residences 38 concept launch event was graced by H.E. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, the French Ambassador to Thailand, joined by renowned personalities in Thailand.Top chefs, including Chef Wai Yin Man of the Chef Man Group of Restaurants, Michelin-starred Chef Ton Thitid Tassanakajohn of "Le Du" and "Nusara", Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand, and Chef Takashi Sasaki of Kappo Takashi restaurant, showcased their culinary expertise at the event, representing the access to Michelin-starred dining experiences available to residents of The Residences 38 on the 11th floor.stated: "We are thrilled to witness the seamless fusion of French elegance and Thai sophistication in The Residences 38. This project appeals to Thai and international individuals seeking an exceptional living experience and embracing the art of living, with convenient access to shopping centers, entertainment hubs, and top-tier hospitals.", added: "With Thailand emerging as a hub for Michelin-starred restaurants, we anticipate The Residences 38 becoming a destination for luxurious living. The location in the heart of Bangkok enhances the prestige of this development. The highlight is offering personalized meals for residents by world-class chefs, embodying diverse culinary experiences."stated: "We are honored to strategically expand The Crest Collection brand into Bangkok for the first time with La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection. This strategic expansion allows us to create unique and memorable experiences for residents, solidifying our presence in Thailand's market."The Residences 38 will be officially launched in Q3 of 2024, with prices ranging from 50-250 million baht. More details will be revealed later this year. For more information, please contact 02 096 0511 or visit https://www.theresidences38.com .Hashtag: #TheResidences38

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.