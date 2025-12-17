Hongkongers’ average monthly savings rise to a record HK$10,100, while parents with a habit of saving aim to set aside an average of HK$2.26 million per child to feel sufficiently secure

Ms Connie Lau Yin-hing, SBS, JP, Chairman of the HKDPB (left), and Dr Kevin Wong Tze-wai, Associate Director (Telephone Survey Research Laboratory), HKIAPS, CUHK (right), announce findings of the “Hongkongers’ Sense of Security in Savings 2025” survey.

Regular savers made up 89% of respondents aged 18 to 29, with 32% of them having set saving targets for the year; both statistics were the most among all age groups, indicating young people's commitment to saving. They saved HK$10,900 on average per month, 8% higher than the general public and also scored 56.9 marks on their "sense of security" regarding savings, ranking second among all age groups.

Respondents aged 30 to 39 topped the list of yearly saving targets by averaging HK$369,000, the highest among all age groups and also 32% more than the general public.

Respondents aged 40 to 49 saved the most per month, averaging HK$11,900 per person, which was 18% higher than the general public, showing the strongest saving capacity across all age groups.

Respondents aged 50 to 59 perceived savings of HK$1.33 million as being necessary for a sufficient "sense of security", topping all age groups. It is believed that members of this age group are starting to prepare for retirement and thus need more savings for peace of mind.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board (HKDPB) has conducted its "Hongkongers' Sense of Security in Savings" survey for the eighth consecutive year. According to the survey results of this year, the average monthly savings of Hongkongers have topped HK$10,000 for the first time, reaching HK$10,100, marking a 3% growth from last year and a new record since the survey began. More than 67% of respondents said that they had a habit of saving, similar to last year, while 75% put their money in savings accounts or time deposits with banks. The survey also reveals that more than 20% of respondents with a saving habit had set a yearly saving target of HK$279,000 on average. Another finding is that 89% of young respondents, aged 18 to 29, had a habit of saving, with 32% of them having set saving goals; both figures mark the highest rates across all age groups, showing that young people were particularly proactive about saving. Among respondents with a saving target, 54% were confident of meeting their goals. Nearly 40% of respondents who had a habit of saving said that their savings were intended to meet "unexpected needs" (37%), followed by "preparing for retirement" (31%).In terms of Hongkongers' "sense of security" as provided by their current savings, the score edged up to 54.3 marks from 53.5 last year, marking the highest in the past four years. About 76% of respondents rated their "sense of security" in savings at 50 marks or above, a slight increase of 2 percentage points from the previous year, while 16% rated it at 80 marks or above, similar to last year. The survey also shows that, to maintain their current living standards for one year, Hongkongers generally needed an average of HK$1.02 million in savings to gain a sufficient "sense of security", close to last year's HK$1.03 million.An in-depth poll was conducted again this year, following a similar study in 2020, to analyse changes in saving habits among Hong Kong parents who had at least one child aged 10 or below. The results for this year reveal that nearly 80% of such parents had a habit of saving, about 3 percentage points higher than 2020. Each parent saved HK$12,100 on average a month, a significant increase of 40% from the HK$8,600 five years ago. Additionally, these parents perceived a need to maintain HK$1.16 million in savings on average to gain a sufficient "sense of security", 14% higher than the HK$1.02 million recorded in the general public.The survey also finds that 60% of parents were putting aside additional savings for their children. Their average target was an extra HK$2.26 million per child to gain a sufficient sense of security, in particular, for their educational expenses (77%), including "local studies" (66%) and "overseas studies" (27%). Their most common way of saving was through "opening bank accounts for children" (48%), followed by "purchasing savings insurance" (45%). More than 56% of parents said that they had encouraged their children to develop saving habits, primarily by "providing fixed pocket money to children" (29%) and "requesting children to save for their desired items" (22%).Ms Connie Lau Yin-hing, SBS, JP, Chairman of the HKDPB, said, "We can see from the survey results that Hongkongers are keeping up a strong momentum in saving. Average monthly savings are at a new high; not only that, but more than 67% of the public consistently maintain saving habits. These findings show that savings is a vital source of 'sense of security'. At the same time, a clearer trend has emerged among the public to adopt prudent and stable saving methods, such as bank deposits. Another finding is that 89% of young respondents, aged 18 to 29, have a habit of saving, with 32% of them having set saving goals; both figures mark the highest rates across all age groups, showing that young people are particularly proactive about saving. Additionally, the Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS) automatically provides up to HK$800,000 statutory protection for each depositor, helping everyone save with more confidence."Ms Lau further stated: "As the saying goes, 'Raise a child for a hundred years, and worry for ninety-nine.' This survey confirms that raising the next generation plays an important role in parents' financial planning. For example, compared to five years ago, parents now are saving more actively, significantly increasing the amount they save. Coupled with their 'sense of security' savings needs, the overall amount is also higher than that of the general public. As for financial education for children, parents often play a key role. The survey also reflects that many parents are cultivating good savings habits in their children. We hope that through the HKDPB's diverse public awareness campaigns and community education activities, the public will further recognise the importance of saving. At the same time, the DPS will continue to safeguard everyone's bank deposits, providing robust deposit protection so that all can save with peace of mind."Based on returns submitted by Scheme members of the DPS, i.e., licensed banks in Hong Kong, the aggregate amount of relevant bank deposits under DPS protection reached HK$3,492 billion in 2024. According to the statistics provided by Scheme members, more than 92% of depositors were fully covered by the DPS.The HKDPB commissioned the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies (HKIAPS) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to conduct the "Hongkongers' Sense of Security in Savings 2025" survey. From 1 September to 2 October 2025, the survey randomly selected and polled a total of 1,047 Hongkongers aged 18 or above by telephone, then carried out a more in-depth study on a total of 301 Hong Kong parents with at least one child aged 10 or below.Hashtag: #HKDPB

About Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board

The Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board is a statutory body established under the Deposit Protection Scheme Ordinance to oversee the operations of the Deposit Protection Scheme. The objectives of the Scheme are to protect depositors and to help maintain the stability of Hong Kong's banking system ( www.dps.org.hk).



