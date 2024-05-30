A kick-off ceremony for the exhibition “Indigo Dyeing from the Blue — The Silk Road Textile Dyeing Enters Hong Kong”, was held today with officiating guests including Prof. Wing-tak Wong, PolyU Acting President (centre); Prof. Qi Zhang, Dean of College of Art at Beijing Union University (3rd from left); Prof. Guan Lansheng, an Inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage “Tie-dye Technique” and Professor of Beijing Union University (3rd from right); Dr Miranda LOU, PolyU Executive Vice President (2nd from left); Prof. Ben YOUNG, Chairman of PolyU Chinese Culture Festival and PolyU Vice President (Student and Global Affairs) (2nd from right); Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Vice President (Research and Innovation) (1st from left); and Prof. Li Ping, Committee Member of PolyU Chinese Culture Festival and Dean of the PolyU Faculty of Humanities (1st from right).