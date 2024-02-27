Advertisement

TORRILE, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The CECI 1938 winery gives customer imagination free rein with a unique concept for the brand's most iconic Lambrusco.TO YOU is presented in an opaque black glass bottle that works like a blackboard, a blank canvas on which customers can write or draw. The bottle comes with two white chalks and a typical rolled felt "board rubber". The metallic copper-coloured cap cover featuring the CECI 1938 logo adds a touch of glamour. The bottle is closed with a crown cap.A wine that can carry a message, a declaration of love or a cheerful greeting, with chalk and a board rubber just like in the "good old days". A wine designed to be a highly meaningful gift, because all that is not given is lost.The convivial, youthful spirit of the lifestyle championed by CECI 1938 reaches its peak with TO YOU, combining the pleasure of fresh, lively Lambrusco with the opportunity for customers to express themselves on its bottle.TO YOU presents a wine with a social soul, a Lambrusco that expresses joie de vivre through its energetic red bubbles. A wine to enjoy in company, a wine to share on any occasion, whether it's a lunch, dinner or pre-dinner drink. A wine that serves as a centrepiece for anniversaries and special occasions.TO YOU is a ruby-red Lambrusco with a deep, intense bouquet of red fruits and spicy notes as well as hits of floral violet. It has a fresh, fruity, complex flavour. TO YOU is available in a 0.75 litre bottle.Images available at this link: https://we.tl/t-iSo8n3MFB3

CECI 1938

Cantine CECI 1938, an international winery for over 80 years, brings the passion of Italian tradition to the world, together with a forward-looking vision and a relentless desire for innovation. CECI 1938 produces one of the world's best-loved Lambrusco wines – the famous red bubbles – a wine that the company has transformed over time into a unique nectar, setting new standards of recognisability. It's a smooth wine, an ode to conviviality that lends itself beautifully to pairing; a true icon of the winery's modernity.



