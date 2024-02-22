Book Recommendations

How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie

"The Secret Sister" by M. M. DeLuca

《剛剛好的優雅》by 林志玲 (Chinese Version only)

《看見你，聽見我，遇見愛：米米與白雪．佩岑沉浸式為愛朗讀》by 侯佩岑(Chinese Version only)

《傲慢佮偏見─台語版》by珍．奧斯汀Jane Austen (Chinese Version only)

《世界古文明之旅：來一場有趣的歷史大冒險吧！》by 宋彥陞 (Chinese Version only) eBook

"Empires in World History: Power and the Politics of Difference" by Jane Burbank, Frederick Cooper

"The Librarian of Crooked Lane" by C.J. Archer

《倒數五秒月牙》by李琴峰 (Chinese Version only)

《別忘了你的暴龍！》by琳賽．華德, Lindsay Ward (Chinese Version only)

《疑案辦：血色芙蓉》by唐嘉邦

《6年存到300張股票2022修訂版》by 陳重銘 (Chinese Version only)

《新多益滿分講師授課》by徐培恩 (Chinese Version only)

《厭女：日本的女性嫌惡（全新增訂版）》by上野千鶴子(Chinese Version only)

《主廚也想知道的美味密技：4大工法、22堂實戰課程、40道應用食譜，烹調祕訣都在科學中》by章致綱 (Chinese Version only)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 February 2024 - Leading digital reading retailer and publisher Rakuten Kobo announces the expansion of its Kobo Plus subscription service to Hong Kong and Taiwan, following its launch in European and American countries. Booklovers now only need to download the latest Kobo Books App on their smartphones or tablets to enjoy unlimited access to over 1.5 million e-books and over 150,000 audiobooks, enabling them to enjoy the pleasure of reading anytime, anywhere.Kobo offers over 1.5 million books, covering a wide range of genres including popular novels, essays, economics, magazines, comics, and more from around the world. The Kobo Plus catalogue is ever-growing, with more titles being added to the collection each month. Hong Kong booklovers can now conveniently access the Kobo Plus subscription service directly through the Kobo Books App for iOS or Android or Kobo eReaders to begin discovering new authors and genres.The Kobo Plus eBook and audiobook collection features a breadth of stories, including《剛剛好的優雅》by 林志玲,《看見你，聽見我，遇見愛：米米與白雪．佩岑沉浸式為愛朗讀》by 侯佩岑 and "Empires in World History: Power and the Politics of Difference" by Jane Burbank, Frederick Cooper.Kobo Plus offers three budget-friendly subscription plans, allowing booklovers to choose the one that best aligns with their personal preferences and reading habits. Quick start to enjoy a complimentary 14-day trial period to experience the service:Kobo Plus is now available: https://bit.ly/3ODnMAS Hashtag: #Rakuten

About Rakuten Kobo:

Rakuten Kobo, the top-2 eBook platform, provides more than 7-million Chinese and foreign languages eBooks and magazines, including over 250,000 Traditional Chinese eBooks, and several eReaders. It is the biggest market share eReader brand in Taiwan.



Rakuten Kobo has served over 63 million readers globally so far, offering book lovers reading fun with any book, anytime, anywhere, by any device, as long as they turn on the smartphone, tablet or eReader. Rakuten Kobo is owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten and headquartered in Toronto. For more information, please visit:



https://www.kobo.com/tw/zh



