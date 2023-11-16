Categories

Nomination Requirements*



Hong Kong Residential (Single Building)

Nominated new buildings must be a single independent structure/ single tower, not part of a complex containing other buildings.

The Major Function of the nominated building must be for residential use.

Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings)

Nominated new buildings must be a group of buildings/ more than a single tower of similar kinds, which form a residential complex.

The Major Function of the nominated multiple buildings must be for residential use.

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building - Government, Institution or Community) The Major Function of the nominated new building must be for Government, Institution or Community use.

Nominated new buildings may be single or multiple buildings.

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non- Government, Institution or Community) The Major Function of the nominated new building must be for non-residential use or non-GIC use.

Nominated new buildings may be single or multiple buildings.

Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities.

Nominated existing buildings may be residential or non-residential buildings.

Temporary Building

Nominated building is designed and constructed for temporary purpose and / or constructed of short-lived materials.

Nominated new building serves one or several functional uses, such as residential, commercial, institutional, and for exhibition & leisure purposes. *Nominated project teams should submit a photo and video documenting their project, to be remotely assessed by the judging panel.



Building Outside Hong Kong

Nominated buildings must be outside the territorial limits of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

At least one of the project teams of the nominated building(s) should be a Hong Kong based company.

Nominated buildings can be new or existing buildings, with a valid certificate of completion.

Any nominated existing building must have undergone and completed a renovation, restoration, revitalization or similar process to its physical structure and/or communal facilities.

The Major Function of the nominated building may be a residential or non-residential building. *Nominated project teams should submit a video documenting their project, to be remotely assessed by the judging panel.



**Nominated project teams are not eligible for Quality Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award



nor Innovative Project Award categories.

