HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November 2023 - Bupa Hong Kong is delighted to announce the opening of Alpha Medical Diagnostic Centre in collaboration with its healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited (QHMS). Located at Pioneer Centre in Mong Kok, this new facility harnesses advanced AI technology to enhance testing and analysis precision and speed, represents a significant milestone in QHMS' business expansion, providing customers with timely access to healthcare services.Spanning 6,000 square feet, the Alpha Medical Diagnostic Centre is equipped with medical technology advancements, facilitating accurate and timely diagnoses. The centre offers a wide range of diagnostic services, including:The Alpha Medical Diagnostic Centre is the latest addition to QHMS' network of diagnostic centres, which includes six Alpha Medical Diagnostic Centres, Central Medical Diagnostic Centres, and the Central PET/CT Scan Centre., stated, "At Bupa Hong Kong we give customers an integrated healthcare experience at every touchpoint, from a General Practice visit – virtually or in person, to specialist service, to protecting the health of you and your family. The opening of the Alpha Medical Diagnostic Centre provides our customers with service they can trust and rely on.", added, "With the integration of AI technology, we can offer faster, more accurate, and more timely diagnoses for our customers. Our goal is to support the health needs of our customers by offering diagnostic tools and services under one roof, offering convenience and timely access when needed."Bupa Hong Kong members are at the forefront of our integrated healthcare network, enjoying the privilege of accessing timely and convenient care at these Diagnostic Centres within seven days. By simply calling the booking express hotline at +852 8100 0456, Bupa Hong Kong members can experience the ease and efficiency of scheduling their appointments, ensuring their healthcare needs are met promptly.Hashtag: #BupaHongKong

About Bupa health insurance and health services in Hong Kong

We are an international healthcare company serving over 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.In Hong Kong, we are known as an integrated healthcare specialist, offering one-stop solutions across domestic health insurance, international health insurance, as well as primary care services through Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS).Our healthcare provision arm, QHMS, became part of Bupa in October 2013. As a private clinic network in Hong Kong, we offer Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services through a network of provider service points in Hong Kong. We also operate a private nursing agency and Bupa medical centres and dental centres in Hong Kong.