KEELUNG, TAIWAN - MediaOutReach - 26 October 2023 - The Keelung City Government, in its ongoing efforts to deepen engagement in the Japanese tourism market and introduce more Japanese travelers to Keelung, will be participating in the highly prestigious "Tourism Expo Japan" from October 26 to 29, 2023, at Intex Osaka Hall 3. The Keelung City Government will set up a booth to introduce Keelung's beautiful scenery, food and rich culture to the Japanese public. Keelung's goal is to make Keelung a new choice for Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan. Additionally, there will be on-site scanning and interactive games, where participants can receive practical and adorable wood pulp cotton souvenirs representing the delectable local cuisine of Keelung. The city government encourages everyone to visit our booth at the travel expo and take part in the activities.In recent years, the Keelung city government has been actively promoting tourism to the Japan market, hoping to introduce Keelung, a mountainous harbor city with the best cruise ship homeport in Asia, to the Japan public and let them know about Keelung's rich tourism resources and splendid nature, such as the Waimushan Seaside Scenic Area, which was selected as one of the "Top 10 Attractive Waters" in Taiwan, and the Heping Island Park, which is rated as one of the 21 most beautiful sunrise scenes in the world, etc. What's more, for Japan foodies who love Taiwanese food, a visit to Keelung's Miaokou Night Market can practically cover almost all of Taiwan's classic culinary delights, offering a rich travel experience for those who visit Keelung, Taiwan.At the exhibition, the Keelung City Government will also prepare highlight videos accompanied by a variety of bilingual promotional materials in Chinese and Japanese as a reference to visitors to the travel show, hoping to introduce and familiarize the people of Japan with Keelung. The Keelung City Government enthusiastically welcomes Japanese visitors to explore this city full of surprises and encourages them to embark on a fascinating journey to Keelung.Hashtag: #KeelungCityGovernment

