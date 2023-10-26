From left to right: 1. Director and Head of Division of MDEC: Wan Murdani； 2. President and Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners: Kenneth Gaw； 3. Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital: Teo Nie Ching; 4. CEO of Infinaxis Data Centre: Zahri Mirza; 5. Founder and Partner of A3 Capital: Amos Ong; 6. Executive Director of Investment Promotion of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA): Najihah Abadi.

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - Infinaxis Data Centre Platform, a joint venture formed by a fund managed byand its partners, celebrated the groundbreaking on 25 October as it officially marked the commencement of its first data centre project ——in the tech hub of Cyberjaya.was formed in February 2023, to invest into greenfield assets across key markets in the Southeast Asia region, with the aim to create a portfolio of Tier-3 certified data centre assets.Located in Cyberjaya, one of the largest IDC hubs in Malaysia, the seed investment consists of two greenfield sites with a combined plot area of 12,490 square meters. The business plan is to develop a 12 MW IT Load IDC facility with the GFA of 17,427 sqm on one of the plots. The construction is expected to complete in Q2 2025. The IT capacity potentially will be doubled in the future, with the second plot to be developed as an expansion site. More than 80% of phase 1 has been committed via signed leases and customer letters of intent prior to construction commencement, with the remaining space to be leased to wholesale colocation customers., "We are thrilled to witness this remarkable moment of groundbreaking of the inaugural infinaxis data centre with our esteemed guests, partners and teams. It is a significant step for the Platform and a testament to our commitment to Malaysia's growing digital economy. We believe in the Malaysia's growing economy and its potential and look forward to participating in fostering digital transformation in Malaysia and Southeast Asia."Asia represents as one of the geographic frontiers in the data centre space with greater opportunities. The Gaw Capital data centre platform will also comprise data centres located in China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia.Hashtag: #GawCapitalPartners

About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.



Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in commercial, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and Education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, serviced apartments, hotels, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.





Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting the APAC region since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia hospitality fund, a European hospitality fund, a Growth Equity Fund and it also provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments globally.Gaw Capital has raised equity of US$22.1 billion since 2005 and commanded assets of US$35.2 billion under management as of Q2 2023.