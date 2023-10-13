Product Showcase



Process automation



・Control Valve Maintenance Support System and Valve Diagnostics Service



Improves efficiency of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and online diagnostics



Factory automation



・Infrared thermography system



Automates inspection by 2D surface temperature measurement



Building automation



・Intelligent Building Management System



Adaptive digital platform to promote sustainable building management with advanced optimization by building performance analytics



・Airside Digital Twin



Supports users to achieve efficient operation with the simulation analysis of air handling unit (AHU) operation at sites by AI

