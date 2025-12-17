KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today, after a four-day rally, as profit-taking emerged following the benchmark index’s move into positive year-to-date territory.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 6.87 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 1,641.44, from yesterday’s close of 1,648.31.

The index opened 2.99 points lower at 1,645.32, and moved between 1,639.13 and 1,646.66 throughout the trading session.

However, market breadth was positive with gainers beating decliners 575 versus 465.

A further 43 counters were unchanged, 1,193 untraded and 12 suspended.

Turnover fell to 2.45 billion units worth RM2.27 billion from 2.59 billion units worth RM2.27 billion yesterday.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 18.78 points to 12,080.42, the FBMT Top 100 Index dropped 26.71 points to 11,874.12, while the FBM Mid 70 Index increased 65.0 points to 16,683.60, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 10.64 points to 11,921.14, and the FBM ACE Index garnered 34.07 points to 4,771.49.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index perked up 9.31 points to 769.37, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.33 of-a-point to 169.82, while the Plantation Index slid 9.72 points to 8,170.31, and the Financial Services Index shrank 139.85 points to 19,176.22.

The Main Market volume improved to 1.32 billion units worth RM2.05 billion from 1.30 billion units worth RM2.06 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 861.45 million units worth RM124.39 million against 987.56 million units worth RM118.87 million previously.

The ACE Market volume slipped to 271.58 million units valued at RM98.78 million versus 299.21 million units valued at RM94.17 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 184.85 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (235.62 million), construction (78.03 million), technology (173.43 million), financial services (80.74 million), property (155.87 million), plantation (21.97 million), real estate investment trusts (21.35 million), closed-end fund (2,800 shares), energy (153.07 million), healthcare (127.40 million), telecommunications and media (29.47 million), transportation and logistics (35.42 million), utilities (23.63 million), and business trusts (8,000). — Bernama