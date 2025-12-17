KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s net profit surged to RM38.58 million in the first quarter ended Nov 30, 2025 (1Q) compared to RM5.47 million in the same quarter in the preceding year.

The group’s strong performance was primarily driven by robust sales volume growth across key markets particularly in the United States.

Revenue slipped slightly to RM883.57 million in 1Q from RM885.89 million previously amid a challenging and competitive environment, the company said in a statement to Bursa Malaysia today.

Top Glove said sales revenue was softer despite the increase in sales volume mainly due to lower average selling prices, in line with declining raw material costs as well as the impact of a stronger ringgit versus the US dollar.

“However, higher plant utilisation contributed to improved cost efficiency and economies of scale -- which was further supported by ongoing quality enhancement and cost optimisation measures, strategic marketing initiatives alongside organisational realignment efforts which helped to lower costs and improve efficiency.

“While raw material prices declined, the company shared part of the cost savings with customers, demonstrating pricing strength and long-term customer focus,” it said.

On prospects, Top Glove expects glove demand to continue growing across key geographies, supported by steady replenishment cycles and new opportunities.

“To meet rising demand, the group will continue to reactivate more production lines as lead times and utilisation increase, while maintaining its focus on driving operational excellence through quality and cost optimisation initiatives.

“Active foreign exchange hedging and prudent financial management will further strengthen its resilience, ensuring the group is well positioned to sustain its upward momentum and deliver long-term value,” it added. — Bernama