TOKYO, Sept 6 — Japan’s broad trade agreement with the United States is “not settled,” as Washington has not issued expected presidential orders on tariffs for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, Tokyo’s top tariff negotiator said today.

“While a presidential order has been issued concerning adjustments to general tariffs as well as automobile and auto parts tariffs, presidential orders for most-favoured-nation status for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors have not been issued,” Ryosei Akazawa told reporters after returning from talks in Washington.

“Therefore, it cannot be said that this is settled,” said Akazawa, Japan’s minister for economic policy, adding that Tokyo would continue to press for the remaining orders.

Akazawa said Japan would begin a full analysis of the economic impact of the US auto tariff changes and how Japan’s competitive trade conditions compare to other countries. — Reuters