KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar and other major currencies on Tuesday, driven by improved buying interest.

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.0460/0505 against the US dollar, from 4.0580/0625 at yesterday’s close.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US dollar (USD) against six major currencies, traded at 97.96, down by 0.05 per cent.

Market participants remained on the sidelines, awaiting insights from the United States Federal Open Market Committee’s December meeting minutes.

At the close, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 2.5948/5978 from 2.5956/5987 at Monday’s close, was slightly higher versus the British pound at 5.4678/4738 from 5.4742/4803 and inched up against the euro to 4.7621/7674 from 4.7787/7840 yesterday.

The local note was also firmer against its Asean peers.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1526/1566 from 3.1572/1610 on Monday, gained versus the Thai baht to 12.8404/8620 from 12.8985/9190 yesterday, strengthened against the Indonesian rupiah to 241.2/241.6 from 241.7/242.1, and was higher vis-a-vis the Philippines’ peso at 6.87/6.88 compared to 6.90/6.91 previously. — Bernama