KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — TikTok Shop Malaysia today announced that sales of homegrown products and local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on its platform rose by more than 130 per cent year-on-year under its “#JomLokal” initiative.

The programme, launched in 2023, provides millions of ringgit in additional exposure, discount vouchers and marketing resources each year to boost local businesses, according to TikTok Shop Malaysia Director of Strategic Partnerships Nur Azre Abdul Aziz.

“#JomLokal is more than just a sales campaign. It represents our commitment to empower Malaysian small businesses and spotlight Malaysian-made products,” she said in a statement.

TikTok Shop said the #JomLokal icon is prominently featured on its app, allowing shoppers to easily find Malaysian brands. The initiative leverages the platform’s livestream and shoppable video features to connect sellers with consumers nationwide.

Family-run Frisha Classic Desserts and Bakery said it had achieved five-figure monthly sales and over 7,000 followers through TikTok Shop.

“If even my elderly parents in their 70s can do it, anyone can,” said co-manager Frisha Fazara Ishak.

TikTok Shop added that it would intensify its support for local sellers during the Merdeka festivities, with purchases safeguarded by free return and refund policies.