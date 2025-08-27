KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) shares rose in early trade on Wednesday, buoyed by its second quarter (2Q) ended June 30, 2025, result and steady growth outlook across key markets.

At 9.53 am, Maybank added 4.0 sen to RM9.79, with 1.50 million shares traded.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the banking group reported a net profit of RM2.62 billion for 2Q, up from RM2.52 billion a year earlier.

Revenue eased slightly to RM17.07 billion from RM17.17 billion previously.

President and group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Khairussaleh Ramli said the bank remained focused on pursuing growth opportunities despite soft market conditions.

“In Malaysia and Singapore, we expect to outpace industry loan growth, while continuing to rebalance our portfolio in Indonesia,” he told a media briefing recently. — Bernama