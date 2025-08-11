KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Malaysia’s construction sector maintained steady growth of 12.9 per cent, with the value of work done reaching RM43.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), following a 16.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was driven by continued expansion in the special trade activities and non-residential buildings sub-sectors, which posted substantial double-digit growth of 22.2 per cent and 16.2 per cent respectively.

“The residential buildings sub-sector also contributed significantly, expanding by 13.9 per cent, while the civil engineering sub-sector maintained a positive trend with a growth of 7.5 per cent,” he said in DOSM Quarterly Construction Statistics today.

Mohd Uzir said that of RM43.9 billion of work done value, a total of RM16.3 billion or 37.1 per cent was attributed to the civil engineering sub-sector, primarily in the activity of construction of utility projects of RM8.1 billion and roads and railways (RM6.5 billion).

“The value of work done for non-residential buildings and residential buildings sub-sectors accounted for RM12.4 billion (28.2 per cent) and RM10 billion (22.8 per cent) respectively.

“Additionally, the special trade activities sub-sector accounted for RM5.2 billion (11.9 per cent), largely in site preparation (RM1.5 billion); electrical installation (RM1.2 billion); and plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation (RM1.1 billion) activities,” he said.

He also noted that the private sector remained the primary driver of growth in the sector, contributing RM28.2 billion or 64.2 per cent of the total value.

According to him, the private sector sustained its double-digit growth momentum at 19.3 per cent growth from 23.7 per cent in Q1 2025, propelled by strong performance in the non-residential buildings (23.7 per cent) and the special trade activities (22.8 per cent) sub-sectors.

“Apart from that, the value of work done by the public sector increased by 3.1 per cent (1Q 2025: 6.3 per cent) to RM15.7 billion (share: 35.8 per cent), fuelled by the special trade activities sub-sector at 20.8 per cent growth,” he noted.

On the states’ performance, he said nearly 61.1 per cent of the total work done value was concentrated in Selangor, Johor, Sarawak and Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan).

The Construction value in Selangor amounted to RM9.7 billion or 22.2 per cent, contributed by the non-residential buildings of RM3.2 billion, followed by residential buildings (RM2.9 billion) and civil engineering (RM2.4 billion) sub-sectors.

Meanwhile, Johor ranked second with a value of RM7.7 billion or 17.5 per cent, primarily from the non-residential buildings (RM3.4 billion) sub-sector. In the meantime, the value of work done in Sarawak was RM5.2 billion (11.9 per cent), while Federal Territories recorded RM4.2 billion (9.5 per cent).

“In the first half of 2025, the sector posted a value of RM86.8 billion, reflecting a 14.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven by positive performance across all sub-sectors, particularly in special trade activities of 28.3 per cent and residential buildings (20 per cent),” he added. — Bernama