TAIPING, Aug 11 — Who would have thought that plants that complement the flavours of dishes like asam pedas, laksa and kerabu could become a profitable source of income for those with the vision to seize the opportunity?

For former engineer Abd Halim Abd Majid, 50, from Kampung Batu 9, Trong, venturing into kantan (torch ginger) farming not only provided a steady income but also opened doors to new agricultural opportunities, particularly in producing and selling kantan seedlings.

As the Taiping Kantan Project Manager, Abd Halim said the idea took root during the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) after discussions with his partner, Mohammad Hazwan Mohamad Nor, 45, who had 15 years’ experience in kantan cultivation.

“A friend suggested we focus on producing kantan seeds instead of just planting for flowers. Hazwan encouraged me to try germinating seeds from the flower itself rather than using rhizomes like ginger or turmeric,” he said.

To date, they have produced over 15,000 seedlings, marketed primarily through Facebook. — Bernama pic

In March 2022, the experiment succeeded, producing 800 seedlings in about three months, each reaching 20cm in height. Soon after, bulk orders came in — 300 plants at a time — confirming high market demand. To date, they have produced over 15,000 seedlings, marketed primarily through Facebook.

Buyers now come from Perak as well as Muar, Gua Musang, Kuantan, Kedah, and Perlis. With growing demand, Abd Halim extended opportunities to the asnaf (tithe recipients) and low-income groups, encouraging them to use their home yards for kantan seedling cultivation.

He said several of the asnaf families were able to cultivate between 2,000 to 3,000 kantan seedlings. His team buys back their produce, thus helping to boost their household income. Seedlings sell for RM3.50 to RM60, depending on size and age.

Abd Halim showing torch ginger seedlings at his farm. — Bernama pic

“The high demand allows us to sell 400 to 500 seeds a week with an average income of about RM2,500 a month,” he added.

In 2023, they sold over 40,000 seedlings, yet demand still exceeds supply.

They have since diversified into downstream products, including kantan flower sambal bilis, which has received an encouraging market response.

Abd Halim, who is also the deputy chairman of the Al-Akram Larut Matang and Selama Welfare Organisation (Pekebal), hopes to eventually take the product overseas.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hazwan describes kantan as a hardy herbal plant with low disease risk, producing flowers within 12-14 months with proper care.

Kantan Taiping project manager Abd Halim Abd Majid, 50, (left) with his business partner Mohammad Hazwan Mohamad Nor, 45, working at their torch ginger farm. — Bernama pic

Beyond seedlings, entrepreneurs also supply fresh kantan flowers — whether unopened, partially bloomed, or fully bloomed — to markets and wholesalers, priced around RM0.50 each.

He expressed gratitude to the Perak Agriculture Department and other agencies for their support and encouraged more youth to enter the field.

“Instead of leaving land idle, planting kantan is a better option. It’s low-maintenance, offers steady demand, and can provide side income,” he said. — Bernama