NEW YORK, May 22 — Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike said yesterday it would raise prices on many items in the United States next month, but did not blame President Donald Trump’s tariffs for the move.

“We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning,” the Oregon-based company said.

Sneakers currently between US$100 and US$150 (RM425 and RM638) would see increases of up to US$5, while those more than US$150 would be subject to price hikes up to US$10.

There will be no increases on children’s products, items priced less than US$100, Air Force 1 sneakers and non-shoe items from the Jordan line.

Increases on other Nike apparel and equipment would range from US$2 to US$10.

Trump last month imposed steep tariffs on many US trading partners, including major clothing manufacturers China and Vietnam, though he issued a temporary reprieve for most countries a week later.

Currently most countries are subject to 10 per cent baseline tariffs, but Chinese imports face levies of 30 per cent.

Nike manufactures the majority of its products in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Asked about links between the upcoming price increases and the tariffs, Nike said the prices of its products are based on a variety of factors. — AFP