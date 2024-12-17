KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bursa Malaysia slipped at the midday break today as cautious investors took profit ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting today and tomorrow, analysts said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 5.11 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 1,601.74 from Monday’s close of 1,606.85.

The index opened 1.59 points lower at 1,605.26 and moved between 1,601.18 and 1,606.81 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, decliners thumped gainers 547 to 317 while 526 counters remained unchanged, 1,082 were untraded, and 11 were suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.68 billion units worth RM1.02 billion. — Bernama