KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Country Heights Holdings Bhd has appointed Ricky Yip Chun Mun as its new acting managing director, effective December 1, 2023.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Country Heights said the appointment came following the recent stepping down of Datuk Mircle Yap Ching Chai as managing director, who will now serve as a non-independent non-executive director of the group.

“This is a company with a rich history and a bright future, and I am excited to lead the group into a new era of growth and innovation.

“My focus will be on leveraging our strengths in the real-estate sector while embracing digital transformation to ensure we remain at the forefront of the industry,” said Yip.

Yip has been serving as deputy managing director for the group, and he was the executive director of the Palace of the Golden Horses Hotel and is currently the managing director of GHHS Healthcare, GHHS Chinese Medicine Centre, and GHHS Wellness & Spa. — Bernama

